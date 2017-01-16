Jawan video row: Yagya Pratap Singh’s wife admitted to hospital

A TV grab of Lance Naik Yagya Pratap (Image: CNN-News18)

Indian Army soldier Lance Naik Yagya Pratap Singh’s wife Richa Singh has reportedly been admitted to a hospital after her condition deteriorated with worried medical authorities quickly taking the decision to get her immediate medical aid. Singh had posted his grievances in public, in which he had alleged that his superiors were exploiting him and also that he was working in quite difficult conditions. He had refused food intake and was reported to have been on a hunger strike and this course of action was also adopted by his wife when she came to know about it. She had been demanding justice for her soldier husband and had not eaten anything for almost 3 days now.

Singh had first come to notice to the wider world after he posted a video alleging wrongdoing by his superiors in the way they treated him. Among the things he was complaining about were being ordered to carry out humiliating domestic tasks and shine shoes of his officers.

The plea that he sent out was that this ‘buddy-sahayak’ system in the Indian Army was being misused leading to great misery for soldiers like him. He had also expressed his view that distance from the family as well as inability to keep in touch with them exacerbated their situation tremendously.

With a number of jawans across the BSF, CRPF and Army airing their views in public, the Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat reacted in public on Sunday and warned soldiers that their acts of airing their problems on social media could lead them to be severely punished. He has said that such soldiers could approach him directly and he promised to look into their cases personally.