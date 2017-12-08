Jawan injured as Pakistan Army violates ceasefire along Line of Control

Army jawan was injured when the Pakistan Army opened fire and shelled Indian posts along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said today. (Image: PTI)

Army jawan was injured when the Pakistan Army opened fire and shelled Indian posts along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said today. The Indian Army retaliated effectively. “The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector last night”, an Army officer said today. Pakistan troops shelled areas in Digwar and Gulpur sub- sectors of Poonch district. In Rajouri district, Pakistan Army opened fire and shelled areas in Kalal, Laam and Jangarh sub-sectors of Noushera sector yesterday, police said.

The condition of the injured jawan is stable. According to sources, the Pakistan Army tried to infiltrate groups of militants into Indian territory along the LoC under the cover of firing and shelling in Rajouri and Poonch, which was foiled by the Indian Army. Earlier on December 5, Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire in Noushera sector of Rajouri district.