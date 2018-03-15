Jawaharlal Nehru University PhD student goes missing, returns: Here’s how it snowballed into controversy

The girl, who is a student of the School of Life Sciences, had allegedly gone missing since March 11. However, she had returned today and said she had gone out

Jawaharlal Nehru University has once again hit headlines for wrong reasons. This time, the issue of a girl student going ‘missing’ from the sprawling campus of the prestigious university has created quite a stir. The girl, who is a student of the School of Life Sciences, had allegedly gone missing since March 11. However, she had returned today and said she had gone out, police was quoted as saying by PTI.

However, the incident has snowballed into bigger controversy after an alleged letter written by the girl student to one of professors surfaced in media reports.

The 26-year-old student was pursuing Doctor of Philosophy (PH.D.) and her family resides in Ghaziabad. Her family had alleged that she spoke to them on March 10 but her phone was found switched off since then. Subsequently, they tried to find her but their effors went in vain. The girl’s father then lodged a complaint with police in Vasant Kunj, following which a probe was initiated into the matter.

Her hostel room was locked from outside and fellow hostel mates said they thought she went to her home. However, the twist in the plot came when it was found that she had reportedly gone to a relative’s home in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a purported letter of the student has surfaced. In the letter, the girl has allegedly slammed her guide calling him a “characterless person”. She also said that she was leaving her lab because of his misbehaviour.

However, this is not the first time that a student has gone missing from JNU hostel. In 2016, Najeeb Ahmed went missing and is yet to be found. The student had allegedly gone missing on October 14, 2016 after a reported conflict with Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). However, ABVP had maintained that they were not involved in Jung’s disappearance.