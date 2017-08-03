Jawaharlal Nehru earned respect at individual level, PM Modi brought glory to India: Sushma Swaraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Source: PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said that while Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, earned respect at an individual level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earned respect for India. Swaraj’s remark came in the Rajya Sabha session while she was replying to Opposition’s questions on the ongoing Doklam Standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Sikkim sector. At the beginning of her speech, Swaraj, while replying to an earlier statement made by Congress leader Anand Sharma, said PM Modi has earned respect for the country and has brought glory to India through his foreign policies.

Earlier in the day, Anand Sharma had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his foreign policies, saying that he has not uttered a single word on what he talked with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meetings in Astana (Kazakhstan) and Hamburg (Germany). “It is his (PM’s) duty to tell us. He cannot remain silent on matters of India’s sensitive interests,” he said. Sharma had also questioned PM Modi’s Pakistan trip in 2016, while saying that Nehru had earned respect for his foreign policies.

Watch Sushma Swaraj’s statement here:

#LIVE — PM Modi has earned respect for the country. He has brought glory to India: EAM Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/Hbp5JMxVLZ — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 3, 2017

Talking further about the tension with China, the senior BJP leader said even though India has a very strong army, war is not the solution to anything. “Kisi bhi samasya ka samadhan yuddh se nahi nikalta, yuddh ke baad bhi samvaad karna padta hai tab nikalta hai (no problem can be solved by war, people have to engage in dialogue even after the war is over),” she said. She also attacked Congress VP Rahul Gandhi by saying it was disappointing to know that the leader of biggest opposition party in the country sought information from the “other country (China), and not from the Indian government.”