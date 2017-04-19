Jats, Patels, Kapus cannot be provided reservation, says Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said that Jats, Patels, and Kapus cannot be provided reservation in the new National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC)

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said that Jats, Patels, and Kapus cannot be provided reservation in the new National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). He further said that the Constitution provides reservation only for “socially and educationally backward classes” and that none of these communities fall into these two categories. “It is clearly written in the (new) Bill that only those who are socially or educationally backward will be considered for reservation. Be it Jat, Patel or Kapus (in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) – none of these communities come under these two categories, and as such cannot be provided reservation available for backward classes,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Pointing out the new bill, he said that even after the formation of the new National Commission for Backward Classes(NCBC), these communities won’t get any reservation, as they are “advanced – both socially and educationally.”

Describing the way to provide reservation, he said that the only way to provide quota benefits is on the basis of “economic backwardness”, but that will also include the people from upper castes present in these communities.

The opposition had alleged that the move was aimed at excluding certain castes from the benefits of reservation. Rejecting the opposition’s allegation, he said “opposition parties are rattled with the support of backward classes, the BJP got in UP polls and are now “putting obstructions.”