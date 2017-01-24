Jat stir: Government directs officials to ensure that law & order is maintained

The spokesman said that district administration has been directed to be prepared to deal with the situation and must ensure that law and order is maintained. (Reuters)

As Haryana braces for a fresh round of quota agitation by Jats from January 29, the State Government today directed civil and police administration to ensure that law and order is maintained and to provide security of all major critical points like drinking water supply to Delhi.

In a written communication addressed to all Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Inspector Generals of Police, Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police, they have been directed to closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps immediately, an official spokesman said here.

“They have been directed to ensure the security of all major critical points like drinking water supply to Delhi in Karnal and Sonipat. Also, traffic movement on the G.T. road and roadways depots should also be secured,” the spokesman said.

He said that all departments should also secure their own installations and services with the assistance of their own staff and the police wherever required.

You may also like to watch

He said Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police have been directed to undertake people contact programme in the wake of the call for agitation.

The spokesman said that district administration has been directed to be prepared to deal with the situation and must ensure that law and order is maintained.

The Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been asked to send situation report relating to their divisions or districts to Chief Secretary’s office in the prescribed proforma daily by 2 p.m. The report could also be sent to Secretariat Control Room, he added.

Notably, the Manohar Lal Khattar government has sought 55 companies of paramilitary forces from the Centre besides deployment of 7,000 Home Guards in the state which saw 30 deaths and widespread destruction of property during a similar stir one year back.

Last year’s agitation had largely affected Delhi as the protesters cut water supply to the national capital and caused massive damage to public property in Haryana, with Rohtak, Sonipat and Jhajjar being among the worst-hit districts.

Jat community outfits, while accusing the Khattar government of not fulfilling their demands for reservation, have threatened to launch the next round of agitation from January 29 in districts including Rohtak, Sonipat, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra, Mahendragarh, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal and Fatehabad.