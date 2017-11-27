Jat reservations: Yashpal Malik makes this big demand, issues ultimatum to BJP government in Haryana (Image Source ANI) Top News Shashi Tharoor asks if PM Modi can attend marriage in Lahore, why can't India play cricket with Pakistan

Narendra Modi Gujarat election campaign Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: PM attacks Congress in Kutch, says BJP will take India to new heights The issue of Jat reservation in Haryana is gathering momentum as was evident on Sunday when a massive rally was organised in Jaisa. From the podium, All India Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) president Yashpal Malik announced that another Jat agitation will be held early in 2018 to demand reservation. Notably, Malik is facing sedition charges during the 2016 Jat reservation violence. Union Minister for Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh and Haryana’s Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala were also present in the rally and they also supported the call for reservation of Jats also attempted to woo the Jats by dangling the lure of government jobs and admissions to educational institutes.

Yashpal Malik said that if Haryana government does not agree to his demands then there will be a bigger protest that will hit the Centre too. He said the protest will move to Delhi with agitators on tractors and trolleys heading for the national capital in huge numbers. He also added no state minister would be allowed to enter any village in the state after February if the Jats were not given reservation by then. Also, he dared that “if Jats hit the streets to protest, nobody has the courage to stop them.”

Malik was addressing a huge gathering present on 35-acre plot meant for setting up of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Institute for Competitive Exams and Skill Development by AIJASS. The proposed institute will train youths to get into professional courses and government jobs and also imparting skill development training to unemployed youths. The construction will commence on December 3 .

Also present at the rally, the Union Minister Birender Singh said, “There is a chance that we will get the reservation and also get through the judicial scrutiny. When Gujjars and Yadavs can get the reservation then why can’t we.”

At least 30 people died due to Jat quota agitation which turned violent last year. After this in March last year, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha had unanimously passed a Bill on the reservation for persons belonging to the state’s backward classes including Jats. However, a PIL was filed by a Bhiwani resident Murari Lal Gupta. Acting the PIL the High Court had ordered a stay on the Haryana government’s notification on 10 per cent reservation for Jats and six other communities including Jat Sikhs, Tyagis, Rors, Gujjars, Bishnois and Mulla Jats or Muslim Jats. The stay continues till date and the Haryana government has been asked to compile data on several communities in Haryana and submit a report to the Haryana Backward Classes Commission by December 31 .