Jat leaders in Rajasthan call off agitation after assurance by state government

The Vasundhara Raje Government once again stressed that it would grant OBC status to Jats of these two districts based on the report by the OBC Commission. (PTI)

The Jat community in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur and Dholpur districts have called off their stir after the ate government assured them of looking at their demand for the benefits of reservation under the OBC category , an ANI report said.They were demanding a written time-frame from the BJP government in the state for inclusion of Jats of Bharatpur and Dholpur districts in the OBC category, or face the possibility of protests spread to other parts of the country.

The Vasundhara Raje Government once again stressed that it would grant OBC status to Jats of these two districts based on the report by the OBC Commission, which was submitted to the chief minister last Thursday. The state government also issued an official letter stating that the cabinet would look at the report, before taking an appropriate decision on the matter.

Earlier in the day, the Nizamuddin-Kota Express Train and the Kota-Patna Express were cancelled, while two other trains have been diverted.

You may also like to watch this video

Protesters also national highways linking Bharatpur with Mathura, Jaipur and Agra. They also blocked highways at Kumher, Kanjoli Line, Bedham, Pasta, Deeg, Rarah and Delhi road in Kaman.

Nem Singh, the convener of the Bharatpur- Dholpur Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, who is leading the blockade of railway tracks at Bahaj was quoted as saying by ANI, “The government should give the timeline for issuing a notification of the OBC quota. Only then will we hold discussions with Panch Patels on the lifting of the blockade.”

Earlier, this week, the OBC Commission had submitted its report to Vasundhara Raje.