Jasprit Bumrah octogenarian grandfather once owned three factories, now drives tempo for living

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most feared bowlers in world cricket because of his tight line and accuracy. While the pacer, currently the number two bowler in the T20 format, is swinging from one high to the next his own grandfather is living under very trying circumstances. The cricketer’s grandfather, Santok Singh Bumrah, who is now 84, is living under very difficult conditions. The octogenarian, who has seen better days, is now making a living driving a tempo in Uddham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand since he moved to the town from Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

As per media reports, Santok Singh Bumrah had a business and owned three factories in Ahmedabad. Santok Singh’s good fortune took a turn for the worst after his son and the cricketer’s father, Jasveer Singh Bumrah, passed away. Jasveer’s death shook Santok Singh. The elder Bumrah soon lost his business. He had to sell off his factories in order to pay loans that he had taken.

Santok had moved to Uddham Singh Nagar in 2006 after selling his factories and bought four tempos thinking that he will soon start his own business again. But, fate had other plans in store for him. Santok again started getting into losses and had to sell three of his four tempos. Now, Santok rides the remaining tempo to earn a living. The cricketer’s grandfather says that he watches the cricket matches in which his grandson Jasprit plays.

The octogenarian says that he wants to meet his grandson again and wants to hug him. According to reports, he is extremely proud of his grandson Jasprit.