Jardalu mango, Katarani paddy, Magahi betel leaf get GI tag (Image Source IE)

Three agri products from Bihar – Jardalu mango, Katarani paddy and Magahi betel leaf – have got the Geographical Indications (GI) tag, state agriculture minister Prem Kumar said today. “It is a matter of pride for the people of Bihar that applications for granting GI tags to these three items have been accepted and the products have been listed in the Geographical Indications Journal’s issue dated November 28, 2017,” Kumar said.

Jardalu mango has been described as a unique product from Bhagalpur in the journal. This mango variety is known for its light yellow skin and special aroma.

The application for GI tag was moved by Jardalu Aam Utpadak Sangh (Jardalu mango producers’ union), Madhuban, Maheshi village under Sultanganj block of Bhagalpur district, he said.

The application for Katarani paddy, long and thin in shape and distinctly aromatic, was moved by Katarani Dhan Utpadak Sangh, Jagdishpur village in Bhagalpur.

Magahi Pan Utpadak Kalyan Samiti, Devdi village, Nawada district, had moved the application for GI tag to the unique variety of betel leaf which is adored for its softness and taste. The betel leaf variety is also grown in adjoining districts of Gaya and Nawada.

“Heartiest congratulations to our farmers for making Bihar proud. Efforts will soon be made to get GI tags for other specialities from the state like Shahi litchi and Makhana,” the minister added. PTI NAC JM MKJ 12052129