Japanese tourist drugged, robbed in Varanasi; police registers case

In the latest incident of crime against foreign tourists, it has emerged that a Japanese tourist was allegedly drugged, his cash and other belongings were looted by a person who posed as their tour guide in the city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on Thursday, after a Japanese tourist Akihiro Tanaka arrived in the city by a bus from Agra. According to police the man, a resident of Tokyo, met the impostor while on a visit to a Buddhist site in Sarnath. It further said that both had also visited Varanasi ghat for sightseeing.

Tanaka fell unconscious after consuming a spiked soft drink, which was allegedly offered by the accused. After waking up, he found himself in Shastrinagar. The Japanese tourist also alleged that the man had stolen his bag containing his visa, passport, 50,000 Yen and Rs 20,000 cash, along with an ATM card and other items. The police have started the search for an unidentified person after registering the case. This wasn’t the first instance where foreign tourists faced such adverse situations. Last month, a German was allegedly thrashed by a railway contractor at the Robertsganj Railway Station in state’s Sonbhadra district.The police had arrested the accused, who was identified as Aman Yadav.

After being arrested the man while claiming innocence had alleged that he was punched by the German. “I am innocent, the German national punched me when I said ‘welcome to India’ to him. He even spat on me,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. As per Robertsganj police, the accused wanted to know from Berlin resident Holger Eric about his visit to the country but the later refused to reply after smelling alcohol on Yadav’s breath.

However, the Uttar Pradesh Police had claimed that the German had “anger management” issues and assaulted the accused first. “A person called from Himachal and complained the German had assaulted people in a similar manner in the past. He has a few problems, we don’t know if it is depression or anger management…he doesn’t speak a lot of English. All he said was that he came from Benaras,” a police official had said at a press conference.

In October, a Swiss couple was also attacked in Agra’s Sikri. Quentin Jeremy Clerc and his girlfriend Marie Droz were assaulted by four youths with sticks and stones. While Clerc suffered a skull fracture and Droz received treatment for multiple injuries. The accused were later apprehended by the police.