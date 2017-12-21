Japanese aid for advanced traffic management system in Bengaluru

Japan will offer a grant of more than Rs 72 crore to install an advanced traffic information and management system in Bengaluru, the country’s embassy here said today. (Image: Reuters)

Japan will offer a grant of more than Rs 72 crore to install an advanced traffic information and management system in Bengaluru, the country’s embassy here said today. The Exchange of Notes for the implementation of the project in Bengaluru was signed between Ambassador of Japan to India, Kenji Hiramatsu, and Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, S Selvakumar, today. The project for implementation of Advanced Traffic Information and Management System in Bengaluru, includes, signalling system and traffic congestion length measurement sensor in the city. The grant, amounting to 1.276 billion yen, approximately Rs 72.86 crore, for the project is expected to contribute to strengthening connectivity and industrial competitiveness of the local economy by improving traffic congestion and urban environment, the embassy said in a statement.

“Especially, in 2022, three years after the completion of this project, this new system will help reduce congestion length, currently reaching 550m at longest, by 30 per cent, at interchange facing heavy congestion, and contribute to enhancing the convenience of urban transportation and revitalising the local economy,” it said. In addition, this new system in Bengaluru city will utilise the advanced technology provided by Japan, the statement added.