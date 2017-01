Japan has decided to be associated with development of cities like Chennai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi as smart cities in the country.

Japanese Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu has today said that his country was very much interested in urban development initiatives of the Narendra Modi-led government and decided to be a partner.

He further said that Japan has decided to be associated with development of cities like Chennai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi as smart cities in the country.

