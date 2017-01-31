January 31, 9 am news update: Modi government to present Economic Survey 2017 today, Donald Trump fires acting US attorney general Sally Yates for opposing immigration order, Hafiz Saeed, 4 others put under detention

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will table the Economic Survey in Parliament today. (PTI)

Economic Survey 2017: Narendra Modi government to present economic report card in Parliament today; Top 5 things to know

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will table the Economic Survey in Parliament today. The Economic Survey is a report card on the economy during this fiscal that will also show the direction of government policy in the year ahead. It will be followed by the presentation of the Budget 2017 on February 1. The Survey is expected to indicate the government’s priorities and thrust areas for the forthcoming Budget. The Finance Ministry of India presents the Economic Survey in the parliament every year, just before the Union Budget. It is the ministry’s view on the annual economic development of the country.

Donald Trump fires acting US attorney general Sally Yates after she refuses to enforce immigration order

US President Donald Trump fired the federal government’s top lawyer Sally Yates on Monday after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House and saying the Justice Department would not defend his new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations. The White House said on Twitter that Dana Boente, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, would replace Yates, an appointee of former Democratic President Barack Obama, as acting U.S. attorney general.

Hafiz Saeed, 4 others put under detention

With the Trump administration mounting pressure, Pakistani authorities tonight put Mumbai attack mastermind and Jammat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and four others under detention under an Anti-Terrorism Act. Saeed was at Masjid-e-Qudsia Chauburji in Lahore when police descended there to implement the order of detention issued by Punjab Province’s Interior Ministry yesterday in pursuance to a directive from the Federal Interior Ministry on January 27, JuD activists and Pakistani media said. He “is at Masjid-e-Qudsia Chauburji and a heavy contingent of police has surrounded the JuD headquarters,” JuD official Ahmed Nadeem, who was present at the premises of the outfit, told PTI by phone.

