January 30, 9 am news update: Woman techie murdered in Infosys office; security guard arrested, Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting, Landing operations at Delhi airport suspended

Landing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi were suspended on Monday morning due to a thick blanket of fog that has engulfed the national capital. (Representative image by Reuters)

Pune: Woman techie murdered in Infosys office; security guard arrested

A 25-year-old woman software engineer of Infosys was allegedly strangled to death by an unidentified person at her workstation in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi of Pune, barely a month after a woman from West Bengal was hacked to death. K Rasila Raju was allegedly strangulated with the help of a computer wire, police said. The incident took place on the ninth floor of the Infosys building. The security guard has been arrested from Mumbai in connection with the murder.

Read More

Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting: Mosque president

Five people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, the mosque’s president told reporters on Sunday. Earlier, a witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen fired on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center. Police put up a security perimeter around the mosque and declined to comment to reporters about the incident. “Why is this happening here? This is barbaric,” said the mosque’s president, Mohamed Yangui.

Read More

Delhi: Landing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport suspended due to fog

Landing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi were suspended on Monday morning due to a thick blanket of fog that has engulfed the national capital. Last month flight operations were put on hold due to dense fog. The fog then had brought visibility to below 50 metres.

Read More