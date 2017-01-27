January 27, 9 am news update: PM Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi in Punjab today, Salman Khan to appear before court in Black buck poaching case, All you need to know about Jyoti Bansal who sold his company to Cisco

With less than 10 days to go until the assembly election day in Punjab, the political battle is set to escalate in the state. (Reuters image)

Punjab assembly elections 2017: It’s PM Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi in Punjab today

With less than 10 days to go until the assembly election day in Punjab, the political battle is set to escalate in the state. The poll-bound state on Friday will witness heavyweight battle of speeches as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies. PM Modi will be visiting Punjab today to lead the election campaign of the Akali-BJP coalition. He will address a rally in Jalandhar and another in Ludhiana on January 29. On the other side, The Congress will launch a mega offensive against the Badals in Punjab during the joint public rallies by its vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday.

Read More

Black buck poaching case: Salman Khan, other accused to appear before court

After been acquitted in the Arms Act case last week linked to the killing of a blackbuck 18 years ago, Salman Khan along with ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu will appear before a court on Friday. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu arrived in Jodhpur yesterday. The accused will record their statements in the 1998 case.

Read More

From IIT-Delhi to Silicon Valley; all you need to know about Jyoti Bansal who sold his company to Cisco

The news of American technology giant Cisco acquiring application intelligence software company AppDynamics has made the headlines. Cisco said it will acquire AppDynamics for approximately USD 3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards. It said AppDynamics cloud application and business monitoring platform enabled the worlds largest companies to improve application and business performance.

1. Software management company AppDynamics was founded by Indian-American entrepreneur Jyoti Bansal in 2008. Bansal founded the application intelligence software company AppDynamics with a vision to “help modern enterprises embark on their journey of digital transformation with a disruptive approach to managing their software applications.”

Read More