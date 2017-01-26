January 26, 9 am news update: PM Modi greets the nation on 68th Republic Day, India celebrates 68th Republic Day, Padma Shri awardee for strong India-US relationship

People across India on Thursday celebrated the 68th Republic Day to mark the adoption of its own Constitution on January 26 in 1950, which was the consequence of tireless efforts by the drafting committee headed by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar or “Father of Indian Constitution”. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the nation on 68th Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day. PM Modi took to twitter to greet the nation. “Republic Day greetings to everyone,” the PM tweeted. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the Chief Guest of the Republic Day parade. The 68th Republic Day Parade will showcase India’s military strength and achievements in a range of areas and its diverse culture at the Rajpath.

India celebrates 68th Republic Day

People across India on Thursday celebrated the 68th Republic Day to mark the adoption of its own Constitution on January 26 in 1950, which was the consequence of tireless efforts by the drafting committee headed by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar or “Father of Indian Constitution”. As people gear up to celebrate the occasion, the national capital has been brought under ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil for the Republic Day celebrations and police using anti-drone technology to thwart any aerial attack. The central and New Delhi region will have nearly 50,000 security personnel drawn from the Delhi Police and central security forces guarding every nook and corner. No landing or take-off of any commercial flight will be allowed from the Delhi airport between 10.35am and 12.15pm today.

Padma Shri awardee for strong India-US relationship

H R Shah, an Indian-American entrepreneur who is the recipient of this year’s Padma Shri award, has said that he would “rededicate” himself to help India and US further strengthen their ties. “I look forward to receiving the Padma Shri in New Delhi later this year and rededicate myself to helping India and the United States further their close relations, as well as to promote India’s rich culture and heritage,” Shah said yesterday after he was announced as a recipient of India’s prestigious civilian honor.

