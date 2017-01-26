January 26, 5 pm news update: Mukhtar Ansari joins Mayawati’s BSP, big boost for Ratan Tata, Donald Trump ‘threat’ hangs heavy on Pakistani immigrants

Mayawati, today declared that gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his son have been included in the party. (ANI)

UP elections: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari joins Mayawati’s BSP

With the political tension heating up in the state ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, today declared that gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his son have been included in the party. While Mukhtar will be contesting for BSP from Mau Sadar, his son Abbas Ansari got tickets from Ghosi.

Big boost for Ratan Tata in row with Cyrus Mistry: Sebi finds no violations

Amid the Ratan Tata-Cyrus Mistry battle, Sebi feels that the board of a company can continue to seek expertise of a ‘Chairman Emeritus’ even after the person has left the company, though the regulator appears to be in favour of stricter norms for removal of independent directors. Ever since the boardroom battle erupted at the conglomerate after removal of Cyrus Mistry as chairman in October last year and subsequent allegations by him, including about ‘interference’ by Ratan Tata, Sebi has been keeping a close watch on the developments related to the group.

Will Donald Trump ban Pakistani, Afghan immigrants from entering America?

US President Donald Trump today once again reiterated his campaign declaration to ban immigrants from Islamic countries taking shelter in his country. During his first media interview after taking the oath of the US President, Trump made it clear that his campaign declaration was not an election rhetoric. Trump, however, clarified that his policy doesn’t intend to ban all Muslims but to those coming from countries where terrorism is rampant.

