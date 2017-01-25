January 25, 9 am news update: Donald Trump and I agreed to work closely to strengthen India-US ties- PM Modi, Bill Gates could become world’s 1st trillionaire, Escape attempt by 45 prison inmates thwarted in Goa

Terming their telephonic conversation as ‘warm’, PM Modi invited the 45th President of America to visit India. (PTI)

Donald Trump and I agreed to work closely to strengthen India-US ties, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he and American President Donald Trump have ‘agreed to work closely’ to ‘strengthen’ Indo-US bilateral ties. “President @realDonaldTrump and I agreed to work closely in the coming days to further strengthen our bilateral ties,” PM Modi said in a series of tweets this morning. Terming their telephonic conversation as ‘warm’, PM Modi invited the 45th President of America to visit India. “Had a warm conversation with President @realDonaldTrump late last evening. Have also invited President Trump to visit India,” the PM tweeted.

Read More

Bill Gates could become world’s 1st trillionaire, says Oxfam

Microsoft founder Bill Gates will be world’s first trillionaire in the next 25 years, according to a new research. According to research firm Oxfam International, the world would get its first billionaire in the next 25 years, when Bill Gates becomes around 86 years old. A report by Oxfam International said that considering that Bill Gates’ fortune is growing at 11 per cent per year since 2009, he could become the world’s first trillionaire soon. When Gates left Microsoft in 2006, his net worth was USD 50 billion, according to Oxfam. By 2016, his wealth had increased to USD 75 billion, “despite his commendable attempts to give it away through his Foundation,” the report said.

Read More

Goa: Escape attempt by 45 prison inmates thwarted

An escape attempted by 45 prisoners and under-trials at a prison in the port town of Vasco in Goa has been thwarted by police. In a daring attempt to break out of an under-repair prison, the inmates on Tuesday night attacked a skeletal jail staff at the Sada sub jail, even as police have cordoned off the area, in a bid to stop the inmates from fleeing. Speaking to IANS on Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vasco) Lawrence D’Souza said that the situation was being brought under control.

Read More