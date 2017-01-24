January 24, 9 am news update: 1 dies as crowd goes berserk after SRK arrives at Vadodara station, Arvind Kejriwal hits back at EC, Robert Vadra lauds Congress-Samajwadi Party ‘grand alliance’, US President Donald Trump sued

One person was killed and two policemen were injured as crowd went berserk after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had arrived at the railway station by August Kranti Rajdhani Express for promotion of his upcoming film ‘Raees’. (IE iamge)

1 dies as crowd goes berserk after Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Vadodara station

One person was killed and two policemen were injured as crowd went berserk after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had arrived at the railway station by August Kranti Rajdhani Express for promotion of his upcoming film ‘Raees’. Officials at the railway police control room here said, “At around 10.30 PM the train arrived at platform number six of the station and halted for 10 minutes.” “Shah Rukh’s fans had gathered in large number to have a glimpse of the actor who had boarded the train from Mumbai and is going to Delhi as part of the promotional campaign for his film,” railway police said.

Read More

Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Election Commission following report of money distribution in Goa

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Election Commission and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP convener on Tuesday took a dig at the poll body after party leader Ashutosh alleged that money was being distributed in Cumbarjua constituency in Goa where assembly elections are scheduled for February 4. “In Cumbarjua constituency in Goa our volunteers saw a car distributing money among poor. A complain has been made to EC. It’s just a beginning,” Ashutosh tweeted. CM Kejriwal promptly re-posted the tweet saying, “EC fails to stop this. EC prevents me from saying-“Take money from them n vote 4 us. EC’s msg – vote 4 those who give u money.”

Read More

UP Elections 2017: Robert Vadra lauds Congress-Samajwadi Party ‘grand alliance’; wishes Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav

Days after Priyanka Gandhi played an ‘active role’ in putting together an alliance between Congress and Samajwadi Party, party chief Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra on Tuesday lauded the pre-poll pact before the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. “The alliance between Congress & SP is not only an alliance between two parties, its an alliance between two young & dynamic leaders- Rahul Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav,” Vadra said in a facebook post. Terming the pre-poll pact as ‘grand alliance’, he said Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will work in tandem for betterment of the state. “My best wishes to them for the upcoming UP Elections. I am sure that under their dynamic leadership, UP will shine & become extremely progressive. Both youth icons will bring forth immense energy, brilliant ideas & implementation to transform UP into a world class state. Congratulations on the grand alliance!!,” Vadra said in the post.

Read More

US President Donald Trump sued for receiving payments from foreign governments

A group of attorneys on Monday in New York filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump accusing him of violating the Constitution by receiving money from foreign governments for their diplomats’ stays at his hotels or for leasing office space in buildings he owns. The lawsuit was filed by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington in the Southern District of New York because a large number of Trump’s real estate holdings are located there, EFE news reported.

Read More