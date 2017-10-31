Jantar Mantar, Delhi’s protest square emptied out; here’s all you need to know

Jantar Mantar, Delhi iconic dissent square, went silent on Monday. The famous observatory was built to compile astronomical tables. It had also predicted the times and movements of the sun, moon and planet. But in recent times it was transformed into protest site.

Jantar Mantar, Delhi iconic dissent square, went silent on Monday. The famous observatory was built to compile astronomical tables. It had also predicted the times and movements of the sun, moon and planet. But in recent times it was transformed into protest site. Officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) evicted all protesters from the spot. The only remnants of Jantar Mantar’s past as a protest site are a poster that reads “End the killings of dissenting voices” at a chai stall, and another of B R Ambedkar atop a tree.

On October 5, the National Green Tribunal had directed the Delhi government to immediately stop all protests and assembly of people at the Jantar Mantar area in the heart of the capital city. A bench headed by Justice R S Rathore also directed the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to remove all make-shift and temporary structures, loud speakers and public address systems from the stretch of the road situated near Connaught Place. “The respondents Government of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Corporation and Police Commissioner, Delhi to immediately stop all the activities of dharna, protest, agitations, assembling of people, public speeches, using of loud speakers, etc. at Jantar Mantar road,” the bench said.

On October 30, the National Green Tribunal had directed the Delhi Police to file a compliance report on its order to stop all protests and assembly of people at the Jantar Mantar area in the heart of the national capital. The green panel had recently banned all protests and dharnas around the historic Jantar Mantar area, which has been a hotspot of many agitations over the past decades, saying such activities violate environmental laws.