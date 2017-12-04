Jansatta.com becomes No. 1 Hindi news website, comScore data shows

According to comScore, Jansatta.com hit 3.4 million unique visitors (desktop, India October 2017).

Indian Express Group’s Hindi portal Jansatta with a jump of almost 400 percent over the past 12 months has become the country’s number one Hindi news website. This information surfaced after American media measurement and analytics company, comScore released its desktop data for the month of October, 2017. According to comScore, Jansatta.com hit 3.4 million unique visitors (desktop, India October 2017) and managed to race ahead of Aajtak.com (2.8 M UVs), bhaskar.com (1.9 M UVs), navbharattimes.com(1.5 M UVs), Amarujala.com (1.2 M UVs) and Livehindustan.com (.5 M UVs).

Vijay Jha, Editor of Jansatta.com while talking about the same said, “Jansatta is a very liked brand with incredible high recall across the Hindi heartland as well as around the world. Our political reportage and consistent coverage of Hindi literature is appreciated by premium Hindi readers. It’s because of our brand, and the accuracy of our political news coverage, within a short time span we have grown its reach many fold to become the No. 1 Hindi news site on desktops in the country.”

Anant Goenka, Executive Director Indian Express Group said, “I am very proud of the jansatta.com team lead by Vijay Jha – Editor, Jansatta.com. We know how stiff the competition in this market is and with a fraction of the team strength, this achievement challenges the myth that one has to compromise on quality content for traffic in the digital Hindi market.”

In his reaction, Ramesh Narayan, President, India Chapter, International Advertising Association said, “I have been familiar with Jansatta for over 25 years — it’s an extremely powerful news brand and it is so heartening and unsurprising to see it grow to leadership positions in the digital medium today.”

The Indian Express Group is one of the country’s largest digital news publishers — its flagship indianexpress.com is the country’s largest English newspaper site after timesofindia.com. Its Marathi daily newspaper loksatta.com is country’s largest news website in the language on both desktop and mobile devices, month on month for over 12 months and business news portal financialexpress.com on multiplatform rankings is the largest after economictimes.com.