Jammu traders threaten stir if GST not implemented in state

As the July 1 rollout date for implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) nears, Jammu and Kashmir could face double taxation owing to its failure to pass the legislation, experts said.(Photo: Reuters)

Taking a dig at political leaders baulking at the implementation of GST in J&K from July 1, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) today threatened to go on an agitation, holding the state government ‘solely responsible’ for it. “Chamber has conveyed to the state government that non-implementation of GST shall mean the total collapse of trade and industry and if the needful is not done urgently and immediately, the Chamber is ready for an agitation for which the state government shall solely be responsible”, JCCI President Rakesh Gupta told reporters here today. Gupta, who was part of the JCCI delegation that met Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh today, said that GST was a matter of economy and commerce and the Chamber shall not allow any politician to play with their livelihood. He said that the Chamber advises all the political parties to act positively for the overall growth of the country and the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister reassured the Chamber that the government is serious on the implementation of GST and the needful will be done soon. “Chamber shall not allow any politician, whether in ruling coalition or in the opposition, to play politics on GST or else Chamber shall not spare such politicians who are openly working against the state and the country,” Gupta said. The Chamber also conveyed to Deputy CM that non-implementation of GST will lead to total collapse of trade and industry. Gupta said that the implementation of GST was in everybody’s interests — be it trade, industry or common man — and GST is just a reform in taxation system replacing terminology and integrating different taxes under one head. “It shall also benefit our state to earn huge revenue as we are a consuming state,” he said.

Also watch:

As the July 1 rollout date for implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) nears, Jammu and Kashmir could face double taxation owing to its failure to pass the legislation, experts said. All states, barring J&K, have passed their State GST bill. J&K has not passed the legislation as the government faced severe opposition to the new tax regime from political parties and business community, which claimed that it compromises the financial autonomy and special status of the state guaranteed under Article 370 of the Constitution.