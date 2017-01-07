Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for second day

“The 300-km long highway continues to remain closed for vehicular traffic since 7 AM yesterday following snowfall and heavy rains at various places en route the highway,” a Traffic Police officer said. (PTI)

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway continued to remain closed for vehicular traffic for the second consecutive day today following snowfall at various places in Ramban and Udhampur districts.

No vehicle was allowed to move on the highway towards Kashmir Valley from Nagrota check post as a precautionary measure, he said.

There has been heavy snowfall at Jawahir tunnel, Banihal and Patnitop areas along the highway.

Hills of Bhaderwah, Kathua, Kishtwar and Ramban also experienced snowfall yesterday.

In Jammu city and plain area, heavy rainfall is on since yesterday triggering cold wave conditions.