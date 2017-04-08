Jammu: Pakistan troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Naushera

Pakistani troops on Saturday resorted to mortar shelling and by firing weapons alongside the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera area in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: PTI)

In yet another ceasefire violation in less than a week, Pakistani troops on Saturday resorted to mortar shelling and by firing weapons alongside the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera area in Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, fierce firing is underway and Indian forces are retaliating strongly. No loss of life has been reported so far and the whole area has been ceased by the forces.

This is the second time Pakistan has violated the ceasefire. On April 4, heavy mortar shelling and firing by automatic weapons along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu was reported. Commenting upon the same, a defence spokesperson said, “There was unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district from 1100 hours today, using 82 mm mortars, automatic weapons.”

The official also informed that soon after the Pakistani troops opened fire, Indian army personnel took position and gave a befitting reply to the firing. This was third ceasefire violation incident in less than 24 hours along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

You might also want to see this:

Even on April 3, Pakistan had resorted to firing and shelling of mortar bombs along the forward posts of Balakote sector in Rajouri district. The firing started from 1100 hours and it continued for hours. Apart from ceasefire violations, the Pakistani army had also triggered off several indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic and mortar shells on April 3 on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Digwar area in Poonch sector. Several firings from Pakistani troops are reported even after the Border Security Force(BSF) and Pakistani Rangers had a meeting where both promised each other to maintain peace at the International border.