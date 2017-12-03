Jammu-Kashmir’s Leh, Kupwara, Bannihal record coldest night temperatures

The present cold wave conditions are likely to persist during the next 24 hours although light snowfall has been forecast at isolated places in the higher reaches of the state during the next 48 hours. (Reuters)

Leh, Bannihal and Kupwara recorded the lowest night temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir, the weather office said on Sunday. The present cold wave conditions are likely to persist during the next 24 hours although light snowfall has been forecast at isolated places in the higher reaches of the state during the next 48 hours. “The lowest minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was at Leh where the night’s temperature dropped to s minus 8.6 degrees Celsius. “In the Jammu region, Bannihal town recorded 0.5 degrees Celsius. Kupwara in the Kashmir Valley was the coldest at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperatures in both Srinagar and Gulmarg were minus 2.0 on Sunday. In Pahalgam it was minus 1.8,” the office said.

Ladakh region’s Kargil town recorded as the day’s minimum temperature at minus 7.2 degrees Celsius.