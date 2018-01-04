Jammu & Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in RS Pura sector, one intruder killed

One intruder has been gunned down by BSF in RS Pura sector.

In a bid to check infiltration across the Line of Control, one intruder has been gunned down by Border Security Force (BSF) at International border in Arnia area of Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector. According to the BSF, the unprovoked fire from Pakistan started first from small arms which later coupled with mortar shellings. Two Pak mortar positions were located, targeted and destroyed by BSF troopers yesterday night only. The coordinated precision fire of BSF troopers silenced Pakistan guns.

As per PTI reports, Ram Awtar, IG BSF, Jammu frontier troops observed movement of two-three persons along the IB near Nikowal Border Out Post (BoP) in Arnia sector around 0545 hours. They challenged them and opened fire resulting in the death of one intruder, he said adding, the deceased was in his thirties. The other intruders managed to escape, he said. The force also destroyed two Pakistani posts in retaliation to the killing of its jawan in unprovoked firing. Two Pakistani mortar positions were “located, targeted and destroyed by BSF troopers yesterday night only. The coordinated precision fire of BSF troopers silenced Pakistani guns,” a BSF spokesman said. Yesterday, a BSF jawan was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan, the first this year, in Samba sector of Jammu and the force had since then launched retaliatory fire.