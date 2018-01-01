Jammu & Kashmir Congress condemns terror attack, ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir state Congress condemned the terrorist attack on a CRPF camp and the killing of an Army jawan along the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan in the Rajouri district.

Jammu and Kashmir state Congress condemned the terrorist attack on a CRPF camp and the killing of an Army jawan along the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan in the Rajouri district. Five CRPF personnel were killed and three injured when terrorists attacked their camp in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, while an Army jawan lost his life in ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rajouri district. Expressing deep shock over the loss of precious lives of security personnel in the incidents, JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma paid rich tributes to the valiant jawans who sacrificed their lives. He commended the forces for eliminating two terrorists involved in the cowardly attack on the CRPF camp in Pulwama. The Congress leader expressed concern over the series of attacks on the installations of Army and security forces in the recent years. He lauded the security personnel for fighting valiantly at the cost of their lives and eliminating the terrorists, thus defeating their nefarious designs and those of their mentors especially in Pakistan. Sharma condemned Pakistan for repeated ceasefire violations along the LoC. He said Pakistan has surpassed all past records of ceasefire violations this year and not learnt any lesson despite effective response by the Army. Expressing concern over the casualties of large number of soldiers and innocent civilians, he said “it is time that the Government of India seriously considers more effective modes and measures to check and stop Pakistan from indulging in such nefarious activities”.