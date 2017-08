Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today paid tribute to the two Army jawans killed in an encounter with militants in Shopian district, an official spokesman said here. (Source: Reuters)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today paid tribute to the two Army jawans killed in an encounter with militants in Shopian district, an official spokesman said here. Sepoy Gawai Sumedh Waman and Sepoy Ilayaraja P were killed in the encounter with militants in the Zainapora area of Shopian last night. The spokesman said the chief minister extended condolences to the families of the slain jawans.