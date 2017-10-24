Jammu bar association shows no enthusiasm on appointment of interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma

Jammu High Court Bar Association (JHCBA) today displayed lack of enthusiasm over the Centre’s appointment of former IB chief Dineshwar Sharma as the special representative in Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: PTI)

Jammu High Court Bar Association (JHCBA) today displayed lack of enthusiasm over the Centre’s appointment of former IB chief Dineshwar Sharma as the special representative in Jammu and Kashmir. “We will neither oppose nor welcome it (Centre’s decision). We feel appointment of a person of political wisdom and experience would have been a better choice,” president of the association B S Slathia told reporters here. The Centre yesterday appointed Sharma as its special representative for a “sustained dialogue” with all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir, in a fresh move aimed at bringing peace to the troubled state. “Let us see how things settle down. People had come earlier as well – political delegations and interlocutors — but a solution has eluded the problem so far,” Slathia said. “If there is an issue here, a person with political background would have been a better option as he could have handled the problem in a better way. Bureaucratic approach (to tackle a problem) is different from political approach,” he said. He added that people from bureaucratic or intelligence agency background usually do well in the track-II effort. “However, it is premature to draw conclusions rights now. … Time only will tell whether his appointment is right of wrong and how successful he will be,” the bar association chief said.

He said the bar association’s view point will be conveyed to Sharma when he meets him and other leaders. Slathia also said that the association will celebrate October 26, the day when the then ruler of Jammu and Kashmir Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession in 1947, in a befitting manner. The occasion will be celebrated as the ‘accession day’ to convey a message to the outside world that “we are proud Indian citizens and will stand with our country.” He said the association would suspend work from 1 PM on that day to allow participation of the members in the grand celebrations to mark the day.

“The Maharaja (Hari Singh) made us proud and honoured by signing the Instrument of Accession on October 26 which was accepted the next day. Both days are revered for us and while some people are celebrating October 26 as the accession day, others celebrate it the next day. There is no difference,” he said. He said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country but “unfortunately, some people with vested interests are disputing it. They are illegitimate in their approach.” Slathia appealed to the people to hoist the national tricolor atop their houses and business establishments across the Jammu region on that day.

Welcoming the resignation of grandson of the Maharaja and MLC Vikramadatiya Singh from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, he said “the political personalities should honour the aspirations of the people and work in accordance with those aspirations.” He said the views expressed by Vikramaditya, like discrimination with Jammu region, “are the same we are pleading.” He said that “despite a popular demand, the public holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja was ignored by the government which has also failed to come out with a solid programme on the deportation of illegally settled Rohingyas in Jammu.”