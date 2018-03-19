Jammu and Kashmir: Unprovoked shelling by Pakistan kills 3 minor boys, parents in Poonch; two daughters survive

Jammu and Kashmir: The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Mohammad Ramzan, his wife 32-year-old Malika Bi, sons Mohammad Rehman (14), Mohammad Rizwan (12), and Razaq Ramzan (7). (PTI)

Pakistan troops targeted the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday resulting in the death of five members of a family. According to officials, the victims of the Pakistan shelling included three minor boys and their parents. While the attack killed the five members, two others were injured in the “unprovoked and indiscriminate” shelling that took place in the civilian area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch.

The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Mohammad Ramzan, his wife 32-year-old Malika Bi, sons Mohammad Rehman (14), Mohammad Rizwan (12), and Razaq Ramzan (7). However, Nasreen Kousar (11) and Mahreen Kouser (5), the two daughters of Mohammad Ramzan and Malika Bi, have survived the attack but suffered serious injuries in the shelling.

Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire agreement, and targetted the civilian areas in the Poonch district that was almost three-four kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC). The shelling continued for nearly three hours early on Sunday. The critically injured were airlifted to Jammu for special treatment. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to express her grief over the incident. she shared a post saying, “Anguished to hear of 5 people losing their lives in the crossfire along the LoC in the Balakote sector of Poonch. My deepest condolences to their family.”

Army PRO Lt. Col. Devender Anand sa quoted by PTI while talking about the incident said that the mortar shelling from across the LoC was “unprovoked and indiscriminate” and lasted from 0745 hours to 1130 hours. He added that the Indian troops guarding the border retaliated strongly and effectively. Director General of Police S P Vaid in a tweet said, “Due to shelling from across (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch, 5 civilians of a family died & 2 are injured who are being shifted to hospital.”

According to the latest reports, the firing on the LoC has stopped and the local administration had reached the area yesterday to take stock of the situation.