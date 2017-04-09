Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack police station in Kulgam’s Yaripora

(Representational image)

In another terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a police station in Kulgam’s Yaripora was targeted on Sunday evening. The event took place on the evening of Srinagar bypolls where only 6.5% voting was recorded. No official statement has been released about the incident and no casualties have been reported either. During the casting of votes 7 people were reported dead in violence after which the separatists in the state called for a two-day shutdown in Kashmir. Even a polling booth was also set ablaze by unknown people ahead of Anantnag bypoll scheduled for April 12.

(story under development)