Jammu and Kashmir terror incidents: Greater number of terrorists killed under BJP government than UPA regime, sharp fall in encounters too

According to the latest data on the Jammu and Kashmir terror incidents, more terrorists were killed by security forces during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government than under UPA’s tenure. The number of terrorists killed during BJP government (2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017) were 580 which is 91 more than the number of terrorists killed (471) during the UPA government (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013). This is a significant rise in the number given that there have been lesser terror-related incidents during the BJP regime.

As per the data provided by ANI, during the BJP government, a total of 1094 incident were reported while 1218 such incidents were reported when UPA was in power. The data also revealed that less number of civilians were in the line of fire during the current regime. 100 civilians were reported dead in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir during the BJP government while this number was reported at 108 when UPA was in power.

This data comes on the same day when union minister Hansraj Ahir in Lok Sabha revealed that over Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked for internal security related expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir, Northeastern region and the Naxal-hit areas.

He revealed during the question hour that funds worth Rs 10,132 crore will be given in three years from 2017-18 till 2019-20 under the Rs 25,061 crore umbrella scheme of modernisation of police forces announced on September 27. The central outlay for the umbrella scheme is Rs 18,636 crore.

“Central budget outlay of Rs 10,132 crore has been earmarked for internal security related expenditure for Jammu and Kashmir and Left Wing Extremism affected states,” he said.

Ahir also added that Rs 3,000 crore will be given to 35 worst Naxal affected districts to address the under-development there and an outlay of Rs 1,215 crore has been earmarked for the Northeastern states for police infrastructure upgradation, training institutions and investigation facilities among others.

“Implementation of this scheme would bolster the government’s ability to challenges faced in different theatres such as areas affected by LWE, Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeastern region effectively and undertake development interventions which will catalyse in improving the quality of life in these areas and help combat these challenges effectively at the same time,” he added.