Jammu and Kashmir: Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani admitted to ICU

Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences after he complained of severe chest pain.

Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences after he complained of severe chest pain. Later, the 86-year-old leader was shifted to ICU and is being constantly observed by specialist doctors, according to ANI report.

Since Geelani is not being allowed to move out of his home due to house arrest, the police was informed that the former needs to be shifted to a hospital. It has been learnt that Geelani, in police custody, was shifted to SKIMS where several tests including ECGs were repeatedly conducted.

You may also like to watch

Last year the hardline Kashmiri separatist leader was admitted in a private hospital in South Delhi after he complained of breathlessness. He had complained of breathlessness and high blood pressure and was taken to Max Hospital, Saket. Sources close to him had said doctors are conducting medical tests to ascertain his medical condition.