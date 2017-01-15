Jammu and Kashmir students to receive exam results via SMS

Soon the students in Jammu and Kashmir would be receiving their examination results on their mobile phones through SMS. (Representational Photo: Reuters)

Soon the students in Jammu and Kashmir would be receiving their examination results on their mobile phones through SMS. The government is mulling the idea with Education Minister Naeem Akhtar directing the Board of School Education (BOSE) to start text services for examination results so that every student gets information about his/her result on the mobile phone. He asked the BOSE officials to expedite the upgradation of its infrastructure to emerge as one of the best institutes in the country in terms of the quality of services, an official spokesman said.

Akthar further asked them to make a timeline for every service so that students will come to know in advance when his or her case will be disposed. He said re-evaluation of answer sheets should be completed within 40 days and similar timeline should be fixed for migration and other services. The Minister directed the officials to make use of technology and make it easy for the students to get their work done through the Board’s website.

Regarding scholarship schemes, he suggested that BOSE should undertake massive publicity campaign so that deserving students and parents come to know about the schemes like Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Scheme and National Talent Search exam. Akhtar also passed on directions to ensure new textbooks are published and distributed without any delay.

He expressed satisfaction at the exercise for revamping of curriculum and said more efforts are needed to plug any loopholes. The Minister said the syllabus for various classes should be updated to make it in tune with job needs. Akhtar also stressed on the need to introduce and strengthen vocational subjects, which will help the next generation to find their livelihood with ease. The Minister asked the officials to establish a dedicated e-learning cell at the Board office to make the transition to online mode smooth.