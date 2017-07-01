Jammu and Kashmir Security forces lauded for neutralizing Lashkar commander

Earlier in the day, two terrorists, Azad Malik and Bashir Lashkari were gunned down by the security forces during an encounter in the Dailgam village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday. (Representational Photo: Reuters)

The Director General of Police, (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, S. P. Vaid hailed the state police and security forces who gunned down two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, Azad Malik and commander Bashir Lashkari. Speaking to ANI, Vaid said, Two militants have been neutralized, one of them is Bashir Lakshari and he was involved in martyring six policemen. Bashir Lakshari had a criminal record of the highest order involved in six cases including this current attack. I complement the policemen officers of the state and security forces for doing such a commendable job. This operation was a joint one. Earlier in the day, two terrorists, Azad Malik and Bashir Lashkari were gunned down by the security forces during an encounter in the Dailgam village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

A lady identified as Tahira Begam was killed during the cross firing between the terrorists and the security forces. Meanwhile, a boy also succumbed to his injuries later in the day. After receiving specific information regarding the presence of militants in Dailgam’s Birnhi Batpora, security forces laid a cordon in the wee hours. While the cordon was being laid some militants outside a house fired upon which the security personnel retaliated. In the cross firing, one lady sustained injuries and later on succumbed. However, some militants are holed up in the house. Efforts are on to take out the civilians out of this house, police said.”, Earlier on June 24, two terrorists, who were holed up inside the Delhi Public School in Srinagar’s Panta Chowk were neutralized by security forces the next day.