Jammu and Kashmir: Rise of this 3 feet tall Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist is giving headache to police; know why

Rise of new terrorist leaders is not a rare phenomenon in Jammu and Kashmir. A three feet tall leader is giving headache to police. Noor Mohammad Tantray is allegedly behind the recent attacks by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Kashmir. (IE image)

Rise of new terrorist leaders is not a rare phenomenon in Jammu and Kashmir. A three feet tall leader is giving headache to police. Noor Mohammad Tantray is allegedly behind the recent attacks by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Kashmir, according to Indian Express report. The 47-year-old militant was arrested in Delhi in 2003 and sentenced to life by a POTA court in 2011. Tantray is reported to have jumped parole a few months ago and rejoined militancy. Awantipora SP Muhammad Zahid has confirmed that he has joined JeM, according to Indian Express report.

“Our investigations into the recent attacks have revealed that he (Tantray) is playing a pivotal role in the Jaish,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express. “He and another Jaish commander, Mufti Waqas, have been playing a major role in the recent attacks carried out by the outfit.”

Tantray provided logistical support to JeM militants who stormed the District Police Lines in Pulwama in August. Eight security personnel and three militants were killed in that attack. Tantray is also reported to have been involved in the JeM attack on the BSF camp, outside the Srinagar International Airport, on October 3, in which one BSF officer and three militants were killed, according to reports.

On October 18, Army chief General Bipin Rawat had reviewed the security situation in Kashmir valley. General Rawat was received by Lt Gen D Anbu, Northern Army Commander, and Lt Gen J S Sandhu, Chinar Corps Commander, according to PTI report. “The Army chief addressed all officers in Badami Bagh Cantt. and complimented them for providing excellent military leadership in the most challenging circumstances. The Army chief also commended all ranks for their relentless pursuit towards achieving the objective of bringing in peace and normalcy to the valley. The Army chief was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander on the latest operations and updated on the overall security scenario along the Line of Control as well as in the hinterland,” an official said.

On October 7, Union Minister of state for Home affairs Kiren Rijiju had reviewed security situation in the Valley. Rijiju, accompanied by Special DG CRPF, S N Srivastava, and IG operations Kashmir Zulfiquar Hasan and local police officers, visited the headquarters of 116 Battalion CRPF, a CRPF spokesman said. DIG (Ops) CRPF Anantnag, Mohsin Shahedi, briefed the minister and gave a power point presentation on security situation in Kashmir and achievements of security forces during last one year, the spokesman said. Shahedi also elaborated on the new challenges ahead and core issues of concern requiring intervention of the Ministry.