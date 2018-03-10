Jammu and Kashmir Police holds 23 Army responsible for death of lecturer in 2016; seeks sanction to prosecute

J&K police said that the Army was cooperative and allowed the investigators to the record their statements.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has held 23 Army personnel responsible for the death of a 30-year-old lecturer in August 2016. The lecturer was allegedly beaten to death by the Army personnel in Sharshali village of Khrew in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Sanction has been sought for their prosecution since it is a requirement under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. J&K police said that the Army was cooperative and allowed the investigators to the record their statements. Indian Express reported that the probe was completed two weeks ago by a Special Investigation Team. Awantipora SSP Mohammad Zahid said that a charge sheet has yet not been filed against the accused personnel.

Shabir Ahmad Mango was allegedly beaten to death on August 17, 2016, by Army personnel who barged into his house and dragged him out beating before taking him away. Allegedly the personnel also hit the villagers with wooden planks, iron rod. Residents claim that just like Shabir at least 20 other youth were taken away from the village.

According to Abdul Ahad, one of the boys who was taken to the Army camp in Pampore with Shabir said that he was dying after the incessant beating but the police refused to take him to the hospital. Later he asked for some water and passed away at the police station. His body was taken to the Sub District Hospital in Pampore. Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti promised stern action against the Army personnel if found guilty. She also announced a probe into the case which will be carried out by J&K Police SIT.

Denying any role in Shabir’s death, the Army filed a counter FIR. Lt General Satish Dua had called the incident “regrettable” and promised action. Shabir’s case report stated that on 18.08.2016 at 0440 Hrs a written report was lodged by the father of the deceased alleging that his sonwas abducted along with three other persons from Sharshali by army personnel. The report furher stated that his son was inflicted with serious injuries which caused his death in army custody.