Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Degwar of Poonch sector

Pakistani troops today violated the ceasefire in Degwar sector of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, the fourth such violation in two days. The ceasefire violation took place at 0905 hours. Indian Army is retaliating and the firing is presently on. Yesterday, there was violation of ceasefire and shelling at forward posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.

“Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic and mortar shells from 1100 hours today on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector of Rajouri district,” a defence spokesman said. Army troops deployed on forward posts retaliated strongly and effectively, the spokesman said, adding the exchange of firing continued till last reports came in.

Yesterday’s ceasefire violation is the third such incident in less than 24 hours along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts. On Monday, Pakistani troops had resorted to firing and shelling of mortar bombs on forward posts in Balakote sector of Rajouri district from 1100 hours and it continued for some hours.

The Pakistani army had also initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic and mortar shells from 0930 hours on Monday on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Digwar area in Poonch sector. Heavy mortar shelling in Digwar area created fear psychosis among the residents.

In the same area, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), Naib Subedar S Sanayaima Som, was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on April 1.

There had been four ceasefire violations along the LoC in Poonch in March.

On March 19, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to shelling and firing along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali area of Poonch district.

On March 13, Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and firing by automatic weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector.

On March 12, Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire by resorting to firing and mortar shelling in Krishnagati and Chakan Da Bagh sectors along the LoC in Poonch district.

Pakistani shelling caused damage to the LoC Trade Facilitation centre and LOC travel and trade was suspended for a few days.

On March 9, army jawan Deepak Jagannath Ghadge was killed when Pakistani soldiers initiated indiscriminate and unprovoked firing along the LoC in Poonch.

In 2016, 228 instances of ceasefire violations along the LoC were reported while there were 221 instances of ceasefire violations along International Border (IB).

(With agency inputs)