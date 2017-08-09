Jammu and Kashmir NCP chief Thakur Randhir Singh praises Modi government, attacks Congress

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Reuters)

J&K NCP chief Thakur Randhir Singh today welcomed the Centre’s policy to combat militancy in the state, saying Kashmir is an integral part of the country and the problem is “only because of Pakistan”. “We welcome the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team to curb Pakistan-sponsored militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. The involvement of National Investigation Agency to crackdown on terror funding is praiseworthy,” Singh said at a function to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi here. He said it was easy to get freedom from the British but difficult to preserve it “because of hostile neighbours like Pakistan and China”.

Blaming the Congress and National Conference for the turmoil in Kashmir, the Nationalist Congress Party leader said corruption and nexus among corrupt politicians, bureaucrats and contractors has “ruined” the nation and the state. “The handing over of political legacy to the heirs was started by Nehru family in the country and (NC founder) Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in the state. The two families are responsible for the present turmoil in the valley,” he said. Singh paid rich tributes to Gandhi and other stalwarts on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the ‘Quit India’ movement and said “this day reminds us of the role and sacrifice of the youth who fought the British to achieve freedom for the country”. “The power of the youth needs to be tapped and groomed in a positive direction to take the country to new heights,” he said.