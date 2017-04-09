Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal by-elections 201 7 polling LIVE Updates: Massive money splurged ahead of by polls in Tamil Nadu, IT crackdown reveals

According to reports, in Srinagar more than 1,500 polling stations have been set up and polling began early morning at 7 am and will go on till 5 in the evening. (ANI)

Ten assembly constituencies bypolls in eight states have started this morning. Polling is taking place for seats in Litipara (Jharkhand), Nanjangud and Gundlupet (Karnataka) , Dholpur (Rajasthan) Kanthi Dakshin (West Bengal) ,Ater and Bandhavgarh (Madhya Pradesh) , Bhoranj (Himachal Pradesh) and Dhemaii (Assam). On the other hand, voting for the bypolls of the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency for Kashmir has also began. Nine candidates will contest including National Conference President Farooq Abdullah. He is contesting the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat after it fell vacant post the resignation of Peoples Democratic Party leader Tariq Hameed Karra. Abdullah who is a candidate of his party and the Congress jointly will contest against PDP’s candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan. The erstwhile PDP candidate to whom Farooq Abdullah had lost in the last elections in 2014 has since joined the Congress party and is supporting National Conference candidate in the by polls.

Voter turnout in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 was only 26%, marginally better than the 2009 bypolls.

By-elections for two more Lok Sabha seats of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir and Malappuram in Kerala will take place on Wednesday. The counting for Lok Sabha bypolls will be held on April 15, 2017 and for the Assembly bypolls will be held on 13th of April.

Here are the live updates:

10:10 am: Hurriyat leaders push for complete boycott of Srinagar by-polls.

10:01 am: Congress leader Ajay Maken casts his vote in Delhi for the Rajouri Garden Assembly seat bypoll.

9:50 am: Polling on at Booth no.51 in Bhoranj assembly bypolls in Himachal Pradesh after fault in EVM rectified.

9: 40 am: People are casting their votes for Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll.

9.25 am: Six Police officials removed by Election Commission after Congress candidate Hemant Katare alleged they were threatening people in Ater( Bhind),MadhyaPradesh.

9.24 am: Bypoll in Dhemaji underway; five candidates in fray.

9:15 am: Voting underway for Nanjangud assembly seat in Karnataka.

9: 10 am: As per report, polling has been delayed at booth no.51 because of fault in EVM in Bhojrang assembly polls ,Himachal Pradesh.

9: 00 am: Voting has begun on Kanthi Dakshin seat in East Mindapore, West Bengal

7: am: Voting underway for Bandhavgarh assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, in Srinagar more than 1,500 polling stations have been set up and polling began early morning at 7 am and will go on till 5 in the evening. All the polling stations have been declared either sensitive or hyper sensitive in view of the several threats from militants outfits.