Jammu and Kashmir hasn’t achieved its goal because of Pak-sponsored terror: N N Vohra

N N Vohra (Express archives)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today said the state has not able to achieve its goals of growth and development due to Pakistan’s “unceasing ventures to destabilise democratic framework and perpetrate terror to seize Kashmir”.

“In the country’s forward march to attain growth and development our state has not been able to achieve its goals because of our western neighbour’s unceasing ventures to destabilise our democratic framework and perpetrate violence and terrorism to seize Kashmir,” he said.

In his Republic Day message he also extended greetings and good wishes to the people. “From the time we attained freedom, successive governments at the Centre, irrespective of their political complexion, have consistently sought to secure peaceful relations with all our neighbours,” he said.

“Our Prime Minister, soon after he assumed responsibility in 2014, launched vigorous initiatives for reinforcing friendly and mutually-beneficial relations with all our neighbours, particularly with Pakistan”.

“We continue to hope that she will soon realise the high dividends to be gained if peace prevails along our frontiers,” he said.

Vohra also spoke on the prolonged disturbance in the Valley last summer, saying it “resulted in large human losses and an unprecedented number of security forces personnel were injured. I share the grief of all those who have lost their dear ones.”

He appealed to leaders of all social, cultural, religious, political and other organisations in the state to “seriously ponder over the happenings in the past months and recognise that the recurring agitations are causing varied adverse consequences for our people, particularly those who live in the Valley”.

“An environment of distrust, confrontations and violence will disrupt our society and further retard the growth and development of our State. It is, therefore, of crucial importance that all the stakeholders must not lose any further time in accepting that the only way forward is through reconciliation, restoration of communal harmony, and engaging in dialogue to resolve all our issues”, he urged.