Jammu and Kashmir government to spend Rs 1 lakh crore on development in next 5 years

The Jammu and Kashmir government would spend Rs 1 lakh crore on development works in the next five years, with special emphasis on education and road connectivity, Public Works minister Naeem Akhtar said today. Speaking at a public meeting in Ramban, Akhtar said equal emphasis would be paid on all the constituencies for the development works. “The state is set to enter an era of unprecedented development as the government is spending Rs 1 lakh crore on roads, buildings and creation of other public assets in the next five years,” said Akhtar. “There is no scarcity of funds on part of the government. New projects are being taken up regularly whereas old ones are being completed with expedited urgency,” he said.

The PWD minister said every constituency would get its due share of development funds and projects. “The major advantage of this huge spending will be its commitment for ensuring equitable development of all regions,” he said. Akhtar also appealed to people to keep an eye on the development projects and report any wrongdoing. “These projects which we are creating is from the public money and for the benefit of local population. Hence it is the concerned people who need to keep an eye on the quality execution of these projects,” he said. “If you find any problem approach me without any delay and we will address the issue,” he added.