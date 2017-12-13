Jammu and Kashmir government to regularise services of 60,000 daily wagers

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said that her government would regularise the services of 60,000 daily wagers and casual labourers working in various departments.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said that her government would regularise the services of 60,000 daily wagers and casual labourers working in various departments. The decision is being seen as a major respite as daily wagers and casual labourers often went on strike with the demand for regularisation, hampering government work in the state. The process to formulate a road map to regularise them was started this year with the state government constituting a high-level committee for the purpose. “Our govt will be regularizing 60,000 daily wagers & casual labourers working in various departments in J&K to provide sustainable livelihoods to those who need it the most. Hard work & dedication must always be recognized & appreciated,” Mufti tweeted. The panel headed by Chief Secretary B B Vyas submitted its report to the finance department in October, stating that the total number of workers engaged in 31 departments under 15 different categories, including casual labourers and seasonal workers, was 1,00,501. In 2008, the then government had put a complete ban on temporary engagements which was followed-up by another order by the previous dispensation in 2011. Even the present government had imposed a ban on engagements on casual or seasonal or need-based worker and adhoc appointees.