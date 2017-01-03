Jammu and Kashmir government mulls bringing three consumer bills in ongoing budget session, says Zulfikar Ali

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI)

The Jammu and Kashmir Government mulls bringing three consumer related legislations in the current Budget Session, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Choudhary Zulfikar Ali said on Monday. The Minister said this at the 19th State Consumer Protection Council (SCPC) meeting, held at Udyog Bhawan here.

The Minister said the government intends to present Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Legal Metrology Bill 2017, J&K Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill 2017 and J&K Hoarding and Profiteering Prevention Bill, 2017 in the present Budget Session. The meeting was informed that while J&K Legal Metrology Bill 2017 would repeal J&K Weights and Measures Act 1997, the amendment to J&K Consumer Protection Bill 2017 would amend J&K Consumer Protection Bill 1987 by incorporating new provisions like State Consumer Protection Authority, Alternative Dispute Redressal Mechanism and Product Liability.

You may also like to watch this video:

It was further informed that introduction of J&K Hoarding and Profiteering Prevention Bill 2017 would repeal J&K Hoarding and Profiteering Ordinance SMVT 2000 (1942 AD). The Minister asked the members of the Council to provide their feedback at an earliest to make the bills more effective. Appreciating the members for their support, the Minister said that the Department’s focus is to do more for ensuring that consumer rights are protected and upheld in their true spirit.

Reciprocating the Minister’s gesture, the members appreciated the Minister in return for the good work carried out since he held the chair. The members said the Minister has far off excelled in delivering his duties. They added he did far more than what people could not do in past decades. Later, the Minister also releases the departmental calendar for 2017.