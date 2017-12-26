Jammu and Kashmir government constitutes a group of ministers on tribal policy

The state government today formed a group of ministers (GoM) to examine the Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Policy 2017 and make appropriate recommendations regarding it, an official spokesperson said. (Express Photo)

The state government today formed a group of ministers (GoM) to examine the Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Policy 2017 and make appropriate recommendations regarding it, an official spokesperson said. It is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, he said. Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri, Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Lal Singh, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Tribal Affairs Choudhary Zulfkar Ali are the other members of the group, the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, state Agriculture Minister Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura today ordered constitution of a committee to look into the issues faced by the employees of his department. The committee would be headed by commissioner secretary, the spokesperson said.