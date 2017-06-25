Jammu and Kashmir gondola tragedy: Mehbooba Mufti announces ex-gratia for deceased, orders probe

The Chief Minister expressed her grief and shock over the tragic accident and ordered a thorough investigation.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday announced Rs.five lakh ex-gratia for the kin of a tourist family and three local youth, who were killed after the gondola cable in the tourist resort of Gulmarg snapped after a tree fell. The Chief Minister expressed her grief and shock over the tragic accident and ordered a thorough investigation. Mufti has directed conducting of a high level inquiry to know of the causes or lapses that led to the accident.

The Chief Minister has also conveyed her grief and condolence to the families of the three local youth who were also killed in the same accident. As the news of the accident was received, team of high level officers led by the Divisional Commissioner and other officers supervised the rescue at the spot. The bodies of the deceased are being sent to their homes while the injured have been shifted to hospital for further treatment.