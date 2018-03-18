Jammu and Kashmir: Five members of family killed in Pakistan shelling, two injured in Poonch’s Balakote sector

J&K ceasefire violation: The incident took place in the Balakote sector, Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Jammu and Kashmir: As many as five members of a family were killed and at least two others were injured in Pooch’s Balakote sector when Pakistan Army once again violated ceasefire agreement near the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday. Director General of Police S P Vaid took to Twitter to inform about the incident: “Due to shelling from across in Balakote sector of Poonch 5 civilians of a family died & 2 are injured who are being shifted to hospital,” he tweeted.

Speaking to ANI, SP Vaid said, “Due to shelling from Pakistan in Balakote sector of Poonch, five civilians have lost their lives. Two others have been injured in the incident. The were shifted to a hospital.” The names of the deceased were Mohammad Ramzan, Faizan, Rizwan, Malka Bi, and Mehreen. As of now, Indian troops are retaliating appropriately and effectively in the ongoing gunfire, said Vaid.

Talking about the ceasefire violation by Pakistan, IGP of Jammu SD Singh Jamwal told ANI, “In village Devta 5 people died, 2 injured. We’re assessing the situation. Our teams are already on spot. Helicopters sent to retrieve the injured for specialised treatment in Jammu. Firing is going on.”

Lt Colonel Devender Anand, Indian Army PRO, said the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Bimber Gali started around 0745 hours. Anand said, “They (Pakistani Troops) were targeting civilian areas.”