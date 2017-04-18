Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake measuring 5.0 at richter scale hits Kishtwar district

No loss of life or property has been reported from the quake.

An earthquake measuring 5.0 at the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district in the morning today. No loss of life or property has been reported. The latest tremors were felt hours after earthquake was reported from several parts of Pakistan.

As per reports, a 5.5 magnitude quake occurred in several parts of the country, including in Islamabad and Lahore in early hours today. People came out of their homes in large numbers started reciting verses. No loss of life was reported due to tremors, a report by Dunya News reported.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was reported from the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan.

On February 7, the earthquake, which had its epicentre in Uttarakhand, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, rattled residents of Delhi and rest of north India, creating panic and leading office workers to evacuate buildings, the IMD had said.

The quake had occurred at 10.33 pm in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district. Its depth was reportedly 33 kilometre. Tremors were also felt in Punjab , Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as well.

Last month, another earthquake was reported Manipur. While there were no reports of any damage to life or property, tremors were strong enough to create panic among public and making them run out of their homes into open grounds and stay there for a long time fearing aftershocks. Fearing stronger aftershocks, people were not willing to take any chances as recent quakes in Nepal and Italy wreaked havoc with a huge human toll and also a huge loss of property. The earthquake that had hit Ukhrul was measured at 4.1 magnitudes on the Richter Scale. The north-east region of the country has been shaken regularly over the last year.

(With inputs from ANI)