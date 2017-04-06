Jammu and Kashmir: Deputy CM Nirmal Kumar Singh calls Farooq Abdullah’s statement ‘anti-national’

Am sure people of Kashmir are not going to get misled by Farooq Abdullah’s statements, he says. (ANI)

A day after former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said called for the United States to intervene in Indo-Pakistan talks, state Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Kumar Singh has slammed his statement calling it “anti-nationals”. ” I am sure people of Kashmir are not going to get misled by his statements which are anti-national. It’s condemnable”, Nirmal Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by the ANI.

Yesterday, the CM had called upon the US facilitate the talks between India and Pakistan. The former CM, while addressing a rally, came up with mediation offer for the US in talks while defying the no-interference stance.

Farooq Abdullah also came out in support stone pelters, claiming they were nationalists. He had also said that leaders in the state compete to betray the brave. The upcoming bypolls in the state also presented a chance for the the people to fight against the wave of tyranny and fascism across the country.

On Tuesday, the former chief minister had said that election is a war of survival between “fascism and dignity between BJPs cultural and tyrannical onslaught on one end” and Kashmir’s collective honour and prestige on the other end.

Abdullah, who is the candidate of the NC-Congress alliance for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was addressing a rally. We are fighting this battle against those forces that have defamed our youth and attacked our cultural and religious legacy of tolerance and co-existence””, he said.

He had also alleged that the PDP-BJP had brought Jammu and Kashmir at the crossroads of political suppression and uncertainty as basic liberties and rights of the people had been unofficially suspended.